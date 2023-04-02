Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Fee should be imposed for freighter anchorages

I enjoyed reading Bailey Moreton’s article on freighter traffic off Vancouver Island as the subject is one that is of a lot of interest to residents in the Gulf Islands.

The damage the anchorages do to the sea bottom and the health of the marine ecosystem has been ignored for too long. In many cases, in today’s economy, the price of goods sold does not factor in the hidden cost of damage to the environment.

To my knowledge, they do not have to pay to use these anchorages even though they are damaging the environment. Perhaps, a substantial daily damage fee would be effective in encouraging the shipping system to operate more efficiently and would help provide funds to study the damage to the environment. True, the charge would be passed on and the cost of goods would rise. But that would give locally produced goods a better chance to compete.

The U.S. does not allow ships to anchor off the San Juan Islands and the Canadian federal government could have a similar policy for the Gulf Islands.

Charlotte Edwards

Pender Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Eliminating poverty takes global effort

Just Posted

Habitat Acquisition Trust staff are working to bring attention back to the prairies with help from botanists, ecologists, restoration specialists and Indigenous knowledge keepers. (Courtesy of Ronna Woudstra)
Victoria-based nonprofit raising awareness about prairie significance with new project

The Years Between by Oak Bay resident Fay Pettapiece, 92, is available online at amazon.ca and at Ivy’s Bookshop in Oak Bay and Bolen Books in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Longtime Oak Bay resident publishes first book at 92

Saanich police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged in a fire in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police investigating suspected arson

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Pop-up banner image