LETTER: Getting through the campaign rhetoric

So, here we go again. Another month or so of competition to see who can put up the most signs and placards. Along with this, we will undoubtedly hear the usual buzz words and phrases on how each candidate wants to make Saanich better with attention to the homeless, lack of affordable housing, taxes etc.

All of this will happen without any clear route to success, and when questioned, each candidate will revert to that most required political asset known as “double speak.” This is the amazing ability to answer a question without actually answering the question.

Might I be so bold as to ask Saanich to provide a list of how each of the current councillors voted on any and all proposals brought before them. This would allow all voters to identify where each councilor really stands and take their rhetoric out of the equation.

Wayne Messer

Saanich

Pop-up banner image