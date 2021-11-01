Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Gingko trees well suited for Oak Bay Avenue

If I could provide some positive aspects to growing gingko trees on Oak Bay Avenue, as planned by the Parks Department.

Gingko are proven “urban warriors” when it comes to thriving in cities and heavy traffic areas. They may not attract beneficial insects relative to other plants, as a reader in the Oct. 28 issue of Oak Bay News points out, but this is a function of the tree being very resistant to insect infestations and decay and disease in general, and they tolerate street pollution very well.

They are also good sidewalk trees, in the sense that the root is more tap than lateral, and won’t cause sidewalk upheaval, which is a real safety concern in an area like Oak Bay Avenue where there is a lot of foot traffic. Their broad leaves capture lots of carbon dioxide, and from an esthetic point of view, the leaves and bark provide four seasons of beauty and textures. Over time, they grow into beautiful shade trees.

David Parker

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: OCP needs a balanced, long-term perspective

Just Posted

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome resulted in 18 Greater Victoria deaths: BC Coroners Service

Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Woman, 81, drowns near Sooke Marine Boardwalk

One apartment unit in the 3200-block of Cook Street was heavily damaged by a deadly fire Halloween night. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
One dead in Saanich apartment fire

New homeowners join representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Victoria Real Estate Board in ceebrating the board’s $100,000 donation to the housing charity. (Photo courtesy of VREB)
Victoria Real Estate Board boosts home ownership hopes with $100,000 donation