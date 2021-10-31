Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Golfers help Cedar Hill turn a profit

I felt that I had to respond to Ryan Gisler’s letter of Oct. 20. His suggestion that his taxes subsidize golf to a greater extent than “swims and gyms”, using rounded out figures and “free market” influences is quite simply, wrong.

For the period Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2021, a freedom of information request shows gross revenues for Cedar Hill golf course operations was $1.6 million; expenses were $730,000; for a net profit of $870,000.

Where exactly are you “kicking in” your taxes? For me to play golf? I think not.

Mick Goodger

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Bring Sidney pier up to current standards

Just Posted

Canadian comic Bruce McCulloch will share stories of the “weird things” from his life that put him in “weird” situations when he performs at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Nov. 4. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Kids in the Hall alumni Bruce McCulloch brings humour, poetic storytelling to Sidney

Metchosin Arts and Culture Centre treasurer Gail Nash and centre liaison Betty Hildreth stand in front of the new staircase constructed on the former schoolhouse. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Metchosin arts centre looks to future after fixing its past

Hummingbird photo captured with a Canon 60D. (Photo by Sahaj Cheema)
Saanich teen captures stunning hummingbird photos

Seven-year-old Sienna DiMartino enjoys a rest Sunday morning while she and her family were picking out pumpkins at Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Halloween Eve caps off month-long celebration for Greater Victoria family