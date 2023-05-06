LETTER: Government paving over climate crisis

Construction is set to begin on the Keating overpass on the Pat Bay Highway.

We are in a climate emergency, as the recent United Nations report spells out in alarming detail. But tragically, the provincial government is ignoring their own climate policy when it comes to transportation infrastructure like the $77-million Keating flyover interchange.

The provincial government’s CleanBC climate plan target is to have 25 per cent less traffic on our roads by 2030. But rather than cancel or re-examine the Keating interchange, they have chosen to push ahead with this project designed to accommodate increased traffic.

You can’t build your way out of congestion, as the situation around the $100-million McKenzie interchange illustrates. Why make us endure years of construction-related traffic delays on the Pat Bay Highway when an inexpensive traffic light would alleviate the safety concerns?

We don’t need more expensive highway and road capacity for less traffic. What we do need is funding for bus lanes for BC Transit’s Blink bus rapid transit network, safe bike and roll routes, and more crosswalks and sidewalks.

We can’t afford years of talk and pave. The provincial government must implement their climate policies. Now.

Eric Doherty and Jane Welton

Greater Victoria Acting Together