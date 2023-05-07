Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Grateful for help after fall

I would like to express my profound gratitude to a Good Samaritan who helped me, an 83-year-old woman, last week. I was walking on Dallas Road when I fell backwards off my rollator and could not get up.

This gentleman, Patrick, helped me up, retrieved my car from the handicapped space, drove it down Dallas to where I was, helped me into the passenger side, lifted my rollator into the trunk, drove me back to the handicapped space, then found my husband and explained what had happened. All this must have taken at least half an hour and quite disarranged his day.

Thank you so very much, Patrick.

Val Castle

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Government paving over climate crisis

Just Posted

Artist Francis Dick poses with some of her artwork at the Legacy Gallery. (Don Denton/Black Press)
At the Galleries: West End shows wildflowers that capture artist’s imaginary world

Pulcherie Mboussi organizes AfriCa Fest to help newcomers feel at home. (Kazakiz)
‘A space for me to feel at home’: AfriCa Fest set for May in Victoria

A marine conservation area around the Gulf Islands is not currently on the horizon, according to Parks Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gulf Island marine conservation area not on Parks Canada’s radar

The Huntington disease flag that will be raised at Victoria City Hall during the week of May 7-14. (Credit: Victoria City Hall website)
Victoria marks Huntington Disease Awareness Month

Pop-up banner image