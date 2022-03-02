Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Grateful for wallet’s return

I want to recognize the integrity shown by an obviously fine fellow named Steven. After golfing at Ardmore, my wallet was left on top of my car instead of in my pants. After some frantic to and fro my spouse called to say a man had delivered it to our door. Steven found it on McTavish Road (wow). Sure wish he had given his last name. He possibly could be part of the band that now proudly owns Ardmore Golf Course.

I would like to thank you personally Steven, don’t be shy, I am at Ardmore often. And thanks very much.

J. Rayny Day

Sidney

