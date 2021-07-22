LETTER: Greenhouse gases a devastating effect on our forests

LETTER SIG

As the forest fire season gets underway, climate change and humans’ effects on our planet are becoming increasingly apparent.

The rise in global warming, the result of the dumping of greenhouse gases (GHG), has had a devastating effect on our forests. The four horsemen of heat, drought, fire and pests – and deforestation – have set our ecosystem on an unsustainable path.

In 1990, B.C. forests acted as a forest by cleaning the air and sequestering more than 84 million tons of GHG annually. By 2020, our forest became net emitters of 39 tons of GHG annually, primarily through fires.

Now with only three per cent of old-growth forests remaining in B.C. and young plants on precise cuts unable to survive the harsh climate extremes, our forests, once a friend of the environment, have become a source of destruction.

It will take hundreds of years, if ever, for the young forests to achieve the sequestering powers of the ancient forests. Stop all old-growth logging, curtail clearcut forest practices and help give the planet time to heal the wounds we have inflicted on it.

William Wallace

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: $30 million for a birthday party

Just Posted

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
UPDATE: Muir Creek fire now ‘being held’ by firefighers

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island's west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
Out of control, Muir Creek fire has grown to one hectare

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan. The province announced Wednesday that a new urgent and primary care centre opened in downtown Victoria on July 19. (Courtesy of the B.C. government)
Province opens new urgent, primary care centre in Victoria

Members of the Island Health team Carlee Bushell (back row left), Dr. Mike Benusic, Charlotte Brown, Kaylee Gray, Matt Erickson (front row left) and Mike Munro in front of the health authority’s new mobile vaccination clinic, the Vax Van. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Island Health launches mobile first-vaccination clinic across south island communities