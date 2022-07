The new Saanich ‘Heritage Passport’ is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

As a lifelong Saanich resident (68 years and counting) I can give anyone interested a list of heritage properties that are within walking distance of municipal hall, although it may mean more than a kilometre or two. But, regardless of my age, I can still do it if I choose. Who needs a map of a select few, and a meaningless draw prize?

Lorne Pedneault-Peasland

Saanich