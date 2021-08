The Oak Bay Marine Group, who have managed the property for many years, has been selected to redevelop the area known as Spewhung/Turkey Head.

The parking lot under this group’s care has for many years looked like an industrial wasteland – weeds and more weeds, prickly bushes, rocks, unkempt sidewalks. Hopefully, the new contract will spell out much higher standards for this beautiful area. And that these standards will be enforced.

Mike Wilmut

Oak Bay