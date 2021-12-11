Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: How much growth is enough for Langford?

Re: Dec. 3 Letter – Mayor Young’s vision for Langford has paid off.

Did “Mayor Young’s vision” also include constant traffic congestion, never-ending construction noise, pollution, loss of green space, destroyed residential neighbourhoods, etc.

Langford now has a large residential and commercial tax base with prosperous developers and never-ending growth, but at what cost? I would argue that none of this frantic growth is sustainable and the quality of life index in this community will suffer big time. How much growth is enough and who really benefits?

Dan Wilson

Langford

