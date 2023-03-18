Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: In defence of Sidney town council’s consultative process

In a letter to the editor headlined “Council only paying lip service to public input,” published on Feb. 27, the writer expressed displeasure at Sidney council’s purported dismissal of concerns raised by property owners who objected to a housing project’s setback variance. At issue, a proposed 16-unit development on the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Malaview.

To the writer’s dissatisfaction, the motion passed. Among her remarks, the writer asserted, “council was interested …only in ‘ticking a box’ to indicate public consultation.”

I believe this criticism overlooks important context.

For the sake of transparency, I wasn’t at the council meeting in question. And frankly, I am not a personal fan of the builder in question.

To the point, however, while it is not a rubber stamp for change, Sidney’s new official community plan (OCP) serves as a vital guide to council when making zoning decisions. Inarguably, the creation of the OCP involved extensive public consultation. Clearly, the neighbourhood in question is slated for higher-density housing.

Further, Fifth Avenue – from Beacon Avenue to Malaview – has a self-evident, decades-long history of multi-family housing. This includes a brand new, purpose-built rental building located directly next door to the subject property. Adding another half-dozen townhomes will not materially change this street’s residential mix.

As everyone knows, adding more stock is the only way to address the housing shortage crisis.

Perhaps more importantly, it is important to bear in mind that councillors work similarly to a board of directors. It is council’s job to make decisions in the best interest of the community, not by committee. Just because one or more citizens take umbridge with a development, doesn’t mean their objection will halt a project or change its course.

In such cases, neighbours have options. This can include moving to a part of town where high-density housing is not part of the OCP, for example. In considering this tactic, property owners have a chance to profit by selling to developers seeking to build homes in a part of town where council, through public input, has agreed to accommodate multi-family housing.

Randall Mang

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Opinion: ‘Behemoth’ Victoria-area condos fought for blocking sunsets, adding shade

Just Posted

A B.C. woman sued after buying a car off of a Facebook ad. (Dreamstime/TNS)
B.C. woman promised ‘no leaks’ in Facebook car ad, but sued after oil spilled everywhere

The seafood chowder and a seafood sandwich from Fishhook. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
‘Mind-blowing seafood’: Victoria restaurant puts Indian-French spin on dishes

Miss Earth Canada Layanna Robinson, a Victoria resident, works alongside the students and community members March 9 in Mystic Vale at the University of Victoria. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
PHOTOS: Miss Earth Canada pulls weeds with Greater Victoria Green Team

Jason Isbell performs in Victoria at the Royal Theatre on March 6, 2023. (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
U.S. woman brings ashes to Victoria to see Jason Isbell play on anniversary of partner’s death

Pop-up banner image