Despite the potholes in our streets, cracked sidewalks, and flooding basements; a $650 million estimate for infrastructure renewal; and the chief engineer’s report stating, “A growing percentage of the district’s infrastructure is failing at an increasing rate,” only three prospective candidates consider addressing our “crumbling infrastructure” a priority, according to the Sept. 27 Oak Bay News.

The remaining six candidates have their heads in a pothole.

Mike Wilmut

Oak Bay