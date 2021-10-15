Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: It’s time to reduce our excess civic governance

The elected Ontario government reduced Toronto city council to 25 councillors and one mayor back in 2018. This was challenged in the Supreme Court of Canada, and the decision was that it was OK for the elected provincial government to make this decision.

In Greater Victoria, we have 13 mayors and dozens of councillors, all governing a population that is only a small percentage of Toronto’s. Why?

When is the provincial government going to correct this issue? There is too much collective overhead with the mayors, councillors and support staff for taxpayers to fund. We don’t need this enormous excess added to our tax burden.

It is well past time for the province to correct this situation. Taxpayers in Greater Victoria demand it.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: It’s time for some testosterone interruptus in Canada’s military

Just Posted

B.C.’s updated legislation does not limit a landlord’s ability to alter rental rates after work on a unit is complete. Victoria council is waiting to see how changes to the Rental Tenancy Act could impact local bylaws. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria delays action on renoviction protection bylaw

From left: Royal Jubilee Hospital clinical operations director Jason Price, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and site operations manager Edgar Dittmer deliver sunflowers and chocolates to healthcare workers in the hospital’s patient care centre. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Chocolates and sunflowers brighten up Royal Jubilee Hospital workers’ day

Sidney’s chief administrative officer says a lot of work needs to be done for the community to reach its carbon emission goals. (Black Press Media file photo)
A lot of work ahead for Sidney to meet its climate change emissions goals, says CAO

Residents are concerned for pedestrian safety around the intersection of Sayward and Alderley roads in Saanich, an area frequented by heavy industrial vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Vina Moldoveanu)
Pat Bay industrial traffic putting pedestrians in peril, Saanich resident says