Recently there was an article that came out about BC Ferries allowing pets on outside upper decks and in elevators on a Sunshine Coast route as a pilot program.

Some people have fears of animals and some (such as I) have allergies. As a taxpayer and a ferry user, I pay full fare for myself and my vehicle. Just like most others.

Pets get a free ride as well as a heated area of their own. So I wondered why they might need more.

James Turner

Saanich