LETTER: Keep Sidney clean

Walking my grand dog recently past the very busy skateboard park on Fifth Avenue I was saddened to see the grass strewn with empty plastic bottles, cans, plastic ice cream containers, even packets from toddlers food.

There are two bins for rubbish, one on the pathway and one near the lovely statue of a bulldog on a skateboard. Returning home later, the park was less busy but the garbage was still there. I filled two paper bags, also lying there, and put them in the bin.

Come on people, take pride in our lovely town. We are so lucky to live here. Let’s keep Sidney clean.

Jennifer Viljoen

Sidney