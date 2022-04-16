Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Labelling a plague to public discourse

Re: Patrick Godfrey’s letter of March 31, which began: “I was dismayed to read the letter you irresponsibly published recently, perhaps in some misguided attempt…”

I think we are forgetting that the public space needs to be open to more than one point of view if we are to keep our political culture free and vibrant. I would have thought it irresponsible to suppress alternate perspectives.

There is a difference between strong argument and “labelling.” Labelling is a plague in public discourse – both tiresome and unproductive. I was sorry to see Patrick indulge more than once in his letter.

Fred Rempel

North Saanich

