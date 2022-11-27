Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford a paved paradise

I reference the Nov. 23 edition of the Goldstream Gazette, page A10, entitled “Stew Young’s Legacy From Dogpatch to Diamond” in which the writer waxes poetic about all the many accomplishments which occurred in Langford and the surrounding Greater Victoria Area due to Stew Young’s influences. The final sentence in that paid advertisement is: “As Joni Mitchell said “You don’t know what you’ve got until it is gone!”

Well, firstly, Joni would never write such an awkward song lyric. It’s from Big Yellow Taxi (1970) and the lyrics are: “Don’t it always seem to go; That you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone”

But more humourous to me is that the next line of those lyrics are: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

I can’t think of a person who better personifies that lyric than Stew Young. Yes, “Thank you, Stew!”

Arthur Entlich

Colwood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Restrictions unfair to single-family homes

Just Posted

The “eight maids a milking” display is one of a dozen 12 Days of Christmas installations at the Butchart Gardens’ Magic of Christmas. The garden-wide display opens Dec. 1 and runs to Jan. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Butchart Garden lights up for the holidays in Central Saanich, Sidney to sparkle with parade

Pepper’s Foods management and staff celebrate their bronze Independent Grocer of the Year small surface award, placing it in the top three independent grocery stores in Canada in its category. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Independently owned Saanich grocery store makes top 3 in all of Canada

From left: Avery Lister, Madison Simoneau, Ariana Robertson, Julie Forslund, Jamie Page with the Juan de Fuca Skating Club. The club has been enjoying plenty of success this fall season, both in terms of competition and in terms of recovery from two years without regular events. (Courtesy of Mary Jane Howland Photography)
JDF Skating Club enjoying success on and off the ice as sport returns to normal

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 26, 2022, on the company’s 26th commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 2:20 p.m. EST. Dragon will deliver more than 7,700 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew aboard the space station, including the next pair of ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs). The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida. (Kim Shiflett/NASA)
Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

Pop-up banner image