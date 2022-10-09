Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Langford can’t afford to miss opportunity to improve infrastructure

As a past mayoralty candidate, I believe that Langford needs a fresh approach.

Langford is making the same mistakes that other cities have made. Infrastructure such as roads, water, and sewer do wear out. Current development needs to take into account how to pay for these future infrastructure costs and not leave this problem for future councils. A review of Langford’s official community plan is required to see how these future infrastructure costs can be mitigated.

The traffic gridlock on the Trans Canada Highway will only get worse with the population growth in Langford and other Western Communities. The current council solution is a $600 million commuter rail system. An alternate solution would be to use the existing transit system and create dedicated bus lanes on the existing road system between Langford and Victoria. Saanich and Victoria have been proactive and have already created dedicated bus lanes on Douglas Street. I have been a BC Transit user for 40-plus years.

Langford lost an opportunity with the redevelopment of the Belmont High School property. With shopping, transportation and other existing infrastructure already in place, the property was an ideal location for high-density residential, retail, and office development with low impact on existing residential areas. Also lost was an opportunity for getting significant green space for the community.

The City of Langford forced four or five of the homeowners on my street to connect to sewer in the last two years, reneging on an agreement that was made between homeowners on my street and the past city administrator. This happened when our street was included in a sewer specified area. While the city can rewrite the rules, it damages one’s trust in government.

Please take an interest in what is happening in your city and get out and vote.

Robert Fraser

Langford

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Broadway shows not coming to the Langford stage anytime soon

Just Posted

Salt Spring sunset. (Courtesy Destination BC/Lyndsey Eden)
5 places. 5 must-dos. 100 minutes from Oak Bay.

Enticing Shores, Vancouver Island by Ryan Sobkovich at West End Gallery.
At the Galleries: Greater Victoria arts scene sees new works, award-winning artists

Scott Adams (left) poses for a picture with several players from the Victoria Cougars Junior Hockey Club after donating blood. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Local hockey enthusiast inspires next generation of players to give blood in Saanich

The Hounds of Cuchulain perform at The Oaks Oct. 7. (Hounds of Cuchulain/Facebook)
Fall flurry of live music fills Oak Bay venues