Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford has changed for the better

I’m not sure how long the people that complain about Langford’s growth or Stew Young’s being mayor have lived out here but I’ve spent almost 50 years growing up in Colwood/Langford and all we used to have for sports was the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre, and a couple of corner stores that closed at 9 p.m.

Every second home had a Trans Am in the front yard on blocks and a guy standing next to it saying “It’s gonna be nice when I fix it up.”

Since Stew has been mayor Langford has improved well beyond what was the foreseeable future.

The options the kids from age 3-18 have is unbelievable. It’s also a good reason 99 per cent of them are staying out of trouble. Come on. Can’t we all get along?

Dan Hilchey

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Politicians go missing-in-action
Next story
LETTER: Dr. Henry needs to justify reasons behind mask mandate

Just Posted

The Victoria Royals defeated the Vancouver Giants 5-2 Friday night. (Photo Courtesy of Vancouver Giants/Twitter)
Victoria Royals defeat Vancouver Giants in Friday night matchup

Greater Victoria is under a wind warning Saturday as Environment Canada predicts parts of the region could see winds as strong as 90 km/h. (News Staff Photo)
Greater Victoria under wind warning Saturday

Anyone who finds a European green crab like this one on Vancouver Island shorelines should report the invasive species to DFO, with photos and the exact location. (Courtesy of Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
Extreme weather could help invasive green crab crawl along Vancouver Island, B.C. coast

A visual showing BC Alta Developments’ proposed plans for one of two properties straddling both sides of Veterans Memorial Parkway on the northern boarder of Havenwood Park in Colwood. (Photo Courtesy of BC Alta Developments)
Havenwood Park area rezoning moved along by Colwood council