LETTER: Langford offers good example to Saanich on affordable home creation

Property tax rates yet another difference between municipalities, writer points out

One progressive municipality, Langford, is currently in the process of building hundreds of affordable homes for families and new residences with daycare facilities included.

The municipality has great family recreation facilities in the area and low residential property taxes.

In contrast, our municipality of Saanich approves very few new affordable family homes, over a long period of time, with a nearly six-per-cent increase in our property tax this year alone. And our mayor talks about his green roof on his home.

How sad for us.

E.A. Lubick

Saanich

affordable housingDistrict of Saanich