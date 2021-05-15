LETTER: More oversight needed for airport authority

It boggles the rational mind how Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) can get away without a formal and detailed environmental impact statement prior to marching forth with this warehouse development.

Other than the traffic already close to gridlock at Beacon and the Pat Bay Highway, there will be continuous truck noise, backup alarms and, most importantly, skyrocketing concentrations of diesel exhaust from both the delivery and offloaded-to trucks. I would expect this to become a health hazard for the hapless local residents who will already be under stress from the noise and added traffic activity.

How did it come to be that VAA is allowed to run its little empire with no oversight or control from any elected government, federal, provincial nor municipal, on behalf of the community it affects?

George Kruzynski

North Saanich