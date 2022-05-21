Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: MP fails to see the real priorities

The current report from our dutiful MLA Murray Rankin and a ranking cabinet minister confirms why we make no progress on the issues that most plague our community. I quote: my top priority is building a province where our children and grandchildren can thrive and to protect our B.C. forests.

However laudable this might be, is he unaware of what actually concerns the voters. I suspect that any quick survey of his constituents would loudly confirm two other priorities: the cost of housing and health care. The latter is a daily concern for thousands of residents with no family doctors and long surgical waiting lists.

Given this obvious lack of vision and misdirected purpose, why do we as residents of the Capital Region continually re-elect representatives of the same political persuasion?

I remind voters consistent with Minister Rankin’s misplaced priorities that the recent provincial budget speech similarly omitted serious commitment to actually address the need for health care reform.

It’s time for residents to rise up and send a message to recognize our real concerns and priorities.

James Anderson

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Parliament united on Russian sanctions

Just Posted

Janet Smith stands with a cut-out of Queen Elizabeth II outside Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church in the 9200-block of East Saanich of North Saanich, which hold a British Tea Party on June 4 at 3 p.m. to help mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney resident invites others to join her in celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

Chef Israel Alvarez shows off a ball of fresh cornmeal and the grinding stone at Maiiz Nixtamal Corn Tortillas. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Bringing back the ancient tradition of the tortilla

The Gates of Harmonious Interest on Fisgard Street are seen in Victoria’s Chinatown. The Awakening Chinatown Fest is coming to the area on May 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s Chinatown set to awaken with May 29 festival

Members of the Canadian Forces Skyhawks parachute team performing a ‘three-stack drag’ in a previous show. The team performs over Victoria twice this holiday weekend. (Courtesy Skyhawks Canada)
PHOTOS: Victoria Day weekend participants ready to soar