Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Museum project a distraction from the real crises

We were just about to renew our Royal B.C. Museum membership (after a pandemic lapse), when the premier announced the museum will be closing in September. For seven years. If all goes according to plan (which it rarely does) it will reopen in 2030.

As long-time members, we certainly support funding for repairs, safety, and updates. But another mega project? Costing $789 million?

Premier Horgan’s timing seems a little off, given the myriad real and pressing life-and-death priorities, like the pandemic drain on our health-care system, the doctor shortage, affordable housing, and a climate emergency pushing us to act immediately to dramatically reduce our greenhouse gas emissions if we want to keep global temperatures from rising more than two degrees.

I for one would rather see that $789 million go towards protecting natural carbon sinks (forests, estuaries, oceans), or providing free public transit — and other known solutions to the climate crisis. (Unlike the new Liberal leader, I do not support gasoline rebates, or axing the carbon tax — one of the most progressive legacies of the Gordon Campbell government.)

Given the dire IPCC warnings that time is running out to leave our children a livable world, this truly feels like a “Don’t Look Up!” announcement.

But at least our kids will have a sparkling new seismically secure, asbestos-free, de-colonized museum to distract them from their climate anxiety.

Karyn Woodland

Colwood

Previous story
LETTER: Museum issue will relegate NDP to history

Just Posted

St. Michaels University School student Giang Tran poses in one of the school’s art rooms with a collection of her works, some of which will be on exhibit at the upcoming Limelight Youth Art Exhibition and Showcase at the arts centre at Cedar Hill. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Region’s high school artists step into the Limelight for Saanich show

Sara Neely, director of philanthropic services for Victoria Foundation, donors Carole and Clint Forster, Dan Greco, president of Anawim Companions Society, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, and Melanie Ransom, director of communications and engagement with Aryze Developments, are seen at a groundbreaking ceremony May 17 for Anawim’s upcoming Women’s House. (Courtesy of Anawim Companions Society)
Construction starts on home for at-risk women in Victoria

(Black Press Media file photo)
The holy virgin – of the kitchen

Gianni dos Santos was the player of the match against Valour FC in his first start of the season. Coach James Merriman hugs dos Santos after the Pacific FC versus York United match at Starlight Stadium on May 20, 2022. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Much-changed Pacific FC tie Valour FC at Langford’s Starlight Stadium