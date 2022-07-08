LETTER: Name change alone not enough

I write in response to the letter writers who recently expressed that changing street names complicates life for residents of those streets.

I dare say that such inconveniences — and they are that — pale when compared to the “inconveniences” of the changes inflicted on and endured by the original people of Turtle Island as well as their descendants.

At the same time, I agree with their view that our negative history should not be hidden. Marking such changes with plaques — or QR codes — and ongoing public education regarding such changes ought to be a part of that process.

Lynda Grace Philippsen

Victoria