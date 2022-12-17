Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: North Saanich mayor should do his homework

Recently the brand new mayor of North Saanich has shown an appalling lack of knowledge about his municipality and the general functioning of local government. The funding details for the Beacon Roundabout were and are well known in the community, They were discussed at several council meetings and well covered in the Peninsula News Review. Most interested locals were in the know.

After being elected, instead of vacationing in Hawaii, he would have been better off gaining local knowledge and attending the orientation sessions for the local elected. Better handlers wouldn’t hurt either. To me, his style of puffery and bluster with little information reminds me a bit of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum. Good luck to North Saanich.

Murray Weisenberger

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Services available to those needing mental health and addictions support

Just Posted

Tyson Elder, operations manager of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, accepts one of the first boxes of donated food collected by Sidney Volunteer Fire Department from deputy chief Mike Harman Monday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Records broken by Peninsula Firefighters Food Drive

Alumni of Royal Bay Secondary School’s lacrosse academy gather for a group photo after a friendly white versus purple scrimmage Wednesday (Dec. 14) during the program’s first-ever alumni event. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Royal Bay lacrosse alumni come home for the holidays

William Buckley, owner of CARE Funeral Services, has had his licence suspended for not meeting reporting requirements, according to Consumer Protection BC. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
‘They rule by fear’: Langford funeral home cries foul after B.C. strips licence

The English department at the University of Victoria is rethinking its practice of quoting disturbing passages in classic literature, after the use of the N-word in a lecture led to a complaint from a student.
Indigenous law unit at UVic receives $1.2-million grant to enhance influence

Pop-up banner image