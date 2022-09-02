Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: North Saanich should pay its share of roundabout

I was very disappointed to read that North Saanich wishes to cap its investment in the Galoran roundabout project. Did they not originally agree to a 20 per cent contribution?

In today’s post-COVID inflationary world no construction project can be without price fluctuations – it is simply a new reality. It cannot be blamed on any one individual or group; it is something that we, as a society, must come to grips with if we expect the pace of development to continue.

Did they simply expect their partners to pick up their portions of any overruns? This is unreasonable. North Saanich council should get back to their chambers and vote to support their original commitment.

Richard Novek

Sidney

