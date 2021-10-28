LETTER: Orcas deserve to be in the wild

There is still one captive orca left in Canada. Her name is Kiska.

Wildlife such as orcas should not be captive because people want to see them do tricks. Kiska and other orcas still captive need to be in the wild, and people don’t need to see them do tricks.

There are still 59 captive orcas in the world, and there are 50,000 orcas left in the world, including all the different species.

I think that Orcas should only be in captivity if they are injured or sick and need to be taken care of and then immediately released when they are better – the same with all other wild animals.

Jane Cortens

Age 9

Sooke



Letter to the Editor