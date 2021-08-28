Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Parks strategy will help protect environmentally sensitive areas

We have been dog owners throughout the 35 years that we have lived in Saanich. We support the Saanich People, Pets, and Parks Strategy and believe that there are many others in the community who support such a direction and who are concerned for the safety of their children, their elders, and their dogs. We also believe there are many in the community who are concerned about dogs running freely in environmentally sensitive areas in our parks. These areas would benefit from no-dog zones, fencing and proper signage to educate the public.

Knockan Hill Park, which had a glorious Garry oak camas meadow just a few years ago, has become very degraded due, in part, to human and dog trampling and from dogs fetching thrown balls. We have seen dogs running freely in environmentally sensitive areas, including those with species atrRisk, and running off-trail in Mount Douglas Park (PKOLS) in areas where volunteers have worked for thousands of hours removing invasive species and restoring the native understory. Park users and volunteers regularly deal with dog feces and bags left behind.

We are aware that there are many responsible dog owners who control their off-leash dogs in parks and beaches by keeping them on the trails, removing dog feces, and preventing them from jumping up on people, chasing or harming other dogs and wildlife. However, there are enough dog owners who are not responsible, and hence the concern in the community and therefore the need to create a strategy that will better ensure safe park use for all, and that will improve the protection of our parks’ environmentally sensitive areas, species at risk, and wildlife.

Ted and Lora Lea

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Closure of COVID assessment centres places undue strain on doctors

Just Posted

The Sidney and North Saanich RCMP are seeking information about a man who reportedly tried to open the doors of several homes before trying to hit police with a vehicle on Wednesday morning.(Black Press Media File)
Police seek man who tried to enter North Saanich homes

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes says that a rooftop garden does need to be flat to thrive, as his was grown on a rather steep slope. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich mayor’s rooftop is home to an eco-friendly garden

A new pedestrian bridge project in Mt. Douglas Park is ready for use. (Photo courtesy of Mike Goldsworthy)
Hikers in Mount Douglas Park have a new bridge over Douglas Creek

Katrina Adams, environmental support technician, is one of the two Peninsula Streams Society staff members assessing the state of Hagan and Graham Creeks as part of a month-long project that started on Aug. 17. (Carmen Pavlov/Submitted)
Peninsula Streams Society assesses state of local waterways, beaches