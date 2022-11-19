Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Peace is always the preference

I hope I speak for most Canadians in my belief that peace is always the preference. Peace is like being in a state of health while war is like being sick, but it does happen.

A competent military wards off intruders and acts like quills on the porcupine. Getting rid of the quills (military) would not create peace, it would just make us more vulnerable.

Am I a hawk or a dove? I am somewhere in between, I call myself an owl. In the interest of national security, I feel we should expand our military a bit. On the global level, I am for banning weapons of mass destruction but conventional weapons will always be needed.

Sean Murray

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Delay not an option in dealing with climate crisis

Just Posted

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cougar follows woman in Colwood

Layanna Robinson was awarded a crown and sash after being named Miss Earth Canada 2023. (Courtesy Layanna Robinson)
Victoria woman crowned Miss Earth Canada 2023

Margie Edwards, director of administrative services, left, and Cheryl Chalifour, executive director of Revera Parkwood Place with the magical Santa workshop and village the team is creating for the 14th annual Habitat for Humanity Victoria Gingerbread Showcase. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Sweet creations build housing for Victoria non-profit

View Royal resident Ryan Painter has launched a petition to ask the province to look into building a noise barrier between the Trans-Canada Highway and his Thetis Vale neighbourhood due to concerns about noise levels. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
View Royal residents launch petition calling for highway noise barrier