LETTER: Pick up after your dog

Enough is enough. I have owned dogs all my life and still don’t understand why people can’t or won’t pick up after their dogs.

Almost every single morning I pick up someone’s dog poop on the sidewalk along James White Boulevard, between Resthaven and Fifth Street. There is no way a person who walks their dog every day cannot know that their dog has “done its business” along the way. Hint: you may not have a full doggie bag in your hand once you get home.

Please be responsible and watch your dog on its walk and pick up after your dog.

Anne Smiley

Sidney