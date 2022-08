Re: Facebook fails to get $50M lawsuit by accused Sooke fraudster dismissed by court (News, Aug. 18)

I hope Tim Durkin wins his case against Facebook.

It would be an interesting way of receiving the award for damages he owes us after he lost his civil suit against us. We have a legal claim on any money he wins.

Frederique Philip

Sooke



Letter to the Editor