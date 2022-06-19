LETTER: Pickleball noise a disturbance

Re: ‘Pickleball’s growth raises a racket in Victoria.’ Club president Connie McCann and her fellow members’ comments reek of an over-bearing sense of entitlement and ignorance. In reality, they are the ones who don’t have a ‘full grasp of the situation.’ I’d advise that they read a few of the numerous academic studies that reveal the harmful health effects of persistent and repetitive noise. ‘Having fun’ is not an excuse for violating a neighbourhood’s bylaw rights to ‘peaceful enjoyment’ of their properties.

Peter Milburn

Langford