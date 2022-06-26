Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Police need support keeping community safe

In relation to W.M. Johnstone’s letter condemning the police for their actions in fatal confrontations: There is a gun control problem in Canada, but it does not come from gun enthusiasts who legally own, license, and follow strict regulations for this sport.

It is most unfortunate that there are fatalities involving the police actions. But if the police are involved with a violent confrontation involving firearms, if someone should get hurt, why should it be a police officer? The officers have less than a tenth of a second to make a decision, whether he dies, or the suspect who is challenging the officer with a weapon?

These officers have a sworn duty to protect and serve, if a perpetrator wants to challenge an officer, there are consequences.

When an officer orders a person to stop or surrender, that person should obey the commands and not antagonize the situation. The police officer does not know if the person has a mental problem, is high on drugs or is committing a crime involving loss of life. We should be proud of our police service and not condemn them, for protecting those that are not committing a crime or threatening the police.

The police have an impossible job, and going after the police or legal gun owners is not the answer to this problem. The police need our support more than ever, in this ever-increasing violent period of our history.

Paul Collins

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Moderate growth will make Cadboro Bay a more vibrant community

Just Posted

The rapid pace of growth in B.C. urban centres like Langford, seen here in 2021 along the Peatt Road corridor, has prompted B.C.’s Urban Mayors Caucus to ask the federal government to consider releasing funds sooner that target projects that improve housing affordability and transportation. (Google Street View)
B.C. urban mayors ask feds to expand housing affordability, transportation funding

Camosun College 2022 graduate Gretta de Carvalho Kawahara was awarded the B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for combining high grades and promoting inclusion, democracy and reconciliation at the college and in her community. (Courtesy Camosun College)
Camosun College honours its top students with 2022 awards

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department participated in training sponsored by FortisBC to help them stay safe when approaching emergency situations involving natural gas or electricity. (Photo courtesy of FortisBC)
Training helps North Saanich firefighters fight natural gas fires

Peers Victoria is fundraising to replace their outreach van, which is in poor shape after serving nightly for six years. (Peers Victoria/Facebook)
Peers Victoria fundraising to replace outreach van