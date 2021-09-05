LETTER: Pondering a change to the calendar

As the year rolls along and we rapidly barrel towards fall and winter, it’s once again time to ponder the start of a new year.

I’ve done some online research – rather unsuccessfully I might say – as to why Jan. 1 falls on some obscure day during the earth’s voyage about the sun.

New Year’s is 10 days after the winter solstice and, each year, I wonder who exactly was the genius that picked such a nondescript day to start off an otherwise exciting new year.

Although the changeover to daylight saving time gets otherwise sane people crawling out of the woodwork to express their humble opinions for and against, by contrast, the first day of the year, unfortunately, gets no attention nor respect whatsoever.

To remedy this unfathomable situation, I humbly suggest that we consider moving Jan. 1 to a more prominent day in the journey around the sun. Personally, I really like the winter solstice (shortest day) as a possible new year’s date; although the spring equinox would be a close second. One could also make lessor cases for the summer solstice (longest day) or the fall equinox. Really, any one of them would give us a New Year’s Day to be proud of.

With the idea now set forth in public, I open the floor for further debate on this highly important topic. What say, people?

And one positive side benefit of such a conversation will be to give those aggrieved over the switch in time twice a year a further four opportunities to express their firm pro and con opinions, for the edification of the rest of us.

So, let’s do it.

Dave Poje

Saanich