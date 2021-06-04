LETTER: Premier not so green after all

I guess that right about now, Premier John Horgan wishes the western half of his Langford-Juan de Fuca Riding would go away quietly into the night.

For an NDP politician, he sure has been less than “green” in recent weeks on the issue of old-growth logging. His comments on this hot, local topic are somewhat of the “bob and weave” school of politics, and more than one NDP voter I suspect is having second thoughts about electing him.

Langford-Juan de Fuca residents are unanimously against old-growth logging, and our premier is not earning himself any brownie points by not being a leader on this issue.

Andy Neimers

Sooke



Letter to the Editor