LETTER: Premier’s priorities out of touch

How ironic that B.C.’s premier announces his government will be spending an estimated $789 million of taxpayer dollars to replace a 54-year-old complex which currently houses the Royal BC Museum and the next day he is suggesting to the same people that they try not to use their cars or if possible ask a friend to give them a ride in order to save money on gasoline.

Next, he will be suggesting that we all eat less to avoid the high cost of food or move out of our homes and sleep in the parks to avoid the high cost of housing. Clearly this government is hoping the electorate has a very short memory.

Bruce Cline

Oak Bay