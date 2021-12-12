LETTER: Provide parents with COVID test kits

I write to comment on Jane Skrypnek’s article (Dec 1) on slow COVID contact tracing in schools. Kudos to the ladies who are actually doing something, but why on earth would the B.C. government treat schools differently from workplaces?

Many, many kids remain unvaccinated and they provide a worrying mode for COVID transmission, even if they don’t get very sick. Current practice makes no sense. Whatever happened to empowering people? Decisions can only improve as the information on which they are based increases.

Providing parents with rapid COVID antigen test kits would go a long way to improved decision-making. There might actually be some timely information. COVID is just a more deadly flu. And really, do the victims of flu suffer stigma? Only the unvaccinated deserve such.

John Culley

Saanich