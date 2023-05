Re: New cell towers connect 70-kilometre stretch of Hwy. 14 (News, May 11)

I read the article about cell service becoming available between Sooke and Port Renfrew, but I am very disappointed that though the province footed 90 per cent of the cost, only Rogers Communications customers can use it. That does not seem fair to me.

Mike Jackson

Sooke



