LETTER: Public must urge government to act

Vic News and MP Randall Garrison are both perfectly correct in your July 22nd issue. The B.C. government must make a move one way or the other on old-growth logging. And the Liberals must step up for the action directives of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

But the real move is up to you, dear reader. Move over to the telephone and call your MLA. State your case for or against blocking old-growth logging. Sit down at your desk and email your MP to force action on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission directives on unmarked graves at residential schools. Without your action, nothing is what will continue to happen in Ottawa and Victoria. Your move.

John Harris

Esquimalt