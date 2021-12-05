letter

LETTER: Rail not relevant for modern times

Re: the letter, Rail line the answer to the Malahat. As we have seen recently, rail service is not impervious to flooding.

The challenges faced by rail include the very elements it creates and impacts: noise and vibrations; large amount of emissions that cover a wide range of pollutants and toxic substances that affect the atmosphere, soil and water; high cost of maintaining its specific infrastructure; destruction of land, habitat loss, species depletion, and more.

Ridership is a major concern. Consider: My car departs exactly when I require it to and arrives precisely at my destination, according to my schedule.

This isn’t the 19th century, it isn’t even the mid 20th century. Not everyone goes from point A to Point B. Life is not compact.

William Perry

Victoria

