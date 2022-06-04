Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Raising the political bar

Re: Elizabeth May sponsors petition advocating public nudity (May 19). My sympathies go out to Ms. May and all of her supporters. Whereas at one point, Ms. May may have had the best intentions to raise the political bar, it must now take a lot of squirming to keep under a bar that has fallen so stiflingly low.

Not to worry though, with enough courage, prayer, perseverance and hard work, it is still possible to recognize the truth, honour, goodness and decency that abounds, can be found and built up so as to raise that bar once again.

Mary Moreau

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Choose the best candidate regardless of residence

Just Posted

The annual recital by students from Stages Performing Arts School in Saanich on June 18 is one of two dance-related events happening this month at the Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria. (Video capture/stagesdance.com)
June a month for dance at the University of Victoria

Greater Victoria has the highest proportion of trans and non-binary folks in Canada, home to about one million people who self-identify as LGBTQ2+. Shown is the crowd from the 2018 Victoria Pride parade. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Pride Society)
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Munro’s Books is hosting its first in-store book launch since the pandemic June 11 with Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price. (Courtesy of Munro’s Books)
Victoria book store hosting book launch June 11

These images show the mid-day cloud conditions hovering over the University of Victoria (facing north) in May, 2022. (Courtesy of Ed Wiebe)
Greater Victoria’s May was one of the coldest, wettest in 20 years