Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Rent freeze will result in loss of suites

I wanted to comment on the recent article by Jake Romphf regarding the desire of Victoria Council to regulate rent increases between tenancies.

In 2020 there was a rent freeze but my property taxes and insurance went up 12 per cent. In 2021 there was a rent freeze and my property taxes and insurance went up 11 per cent. In 2022 I am allowed to raise rent 1.5 per cent. My insurance went up a further 12 per cent and I anticipate that my property taxes and other rental costs will go up more than that.

If the rent controls apply to the rental then when my long-term tenant leaves I will be unable to raise the rent for the new tenant the amount necessary to cover the costs that I have been subsidizing the previous tenant. This will eventually lead me to sell my house and I will then become a tenant.

When the council refers to holding budget increases to three per cent it is disingenuous, since it fails to take into account the increases of the school taxes and CRD or the increases in the property value which due to the new rules on mortgages I cannot monetize.

While they may think rent controls tied to the suite will hold tenant rents down, in reality as in other parts of the world, it will result in people removing rentals from the market, either by sales or turning them back into principal residences.

Rent controls for existing tenants (at inflation) is appropriate with exceptions for large cost increases but freezing the suite rent in perpetuity without freezing the expenses will result in loss of rentals and ultimately higher rents.

David Gray

Victoria

Previous story
MLA REPORT: Finding solutions to bring long-lasting change

Just Posted

Snow falls near the Malahat on Nov. 18. 2021. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Greater Victoria to see windchill low of -10C on Tuesday

An on-water ceremony Friday will see Tsawout First Nation recognize its right to issue a seaweed-growing license to Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed under Marine Use Law. (Cascadia Seaweed/Submitted)
Tsawout First Nation to hold special ceremony at seaweed farm off James Island

The City of Colwood is planning for the launch of a new app to help residents car pool or bike together, as a way of easing congestion in the community. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood aims to make ride sharing simple with new app

Carmen Pavlov, coordinator for Peninsula Streams Society’s BEACH program, holds a sample of a forage fish egg, too small to be seen on camera, but readily visible under microscope. (Christine van Reewyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish