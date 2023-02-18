Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Residents stand up for diverse neighbourhoods

Thank you for introducing Chris Campbell to your readers. My thoughts would be to ask him, through you, how well he knows, or perhaps it would be better said understands, the Black Press readers in his new home.

Vancouver and its surrounds have become the metro area we see today by the huge influx of foreign money and a takeover of the people. We still say no thanks, while continuing to welcome where it makes sense. This takes time.

So hopefully Chris can come and meet and listen, I like to think we deal with the idea of nimbyism by putting our heads together and we meet and listen, and seek ways that don’t leave money and development with no opposing thoughts. Here the communities and their individual citizens matter.

Even when we have merged and integrated we will never stop standing up for our local areas and their continuing great diversity.

Colin Millard

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Opinion: Is the ‘quiet comfort’ BC Ferries lounge (really) worth the money it costs?

Just Posted

Volunteers (from left) Laila Pires, Fatma Dogus, Dominga Passmore, Annette Beech and Megan Lynch gathered to cook for a cause Feb. 18. All money from the fundraiser will be given to the Red Cross to be used for earthquake relief in Turkey.
Local Filipino and Turkish communities cook over 200 meals for earthquake relief

For an extra $14, you get to eat and drink pretty much as much as you want. (BC Ferries photo)
Opinion: Is the ‘quiet comfort’ BC Ferries lounge (really) worth the money it costs?

A fried chicken sandwich at Smile Chicken. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Fried chicken wars heat up in Victoria with new restaurants

Danya Elkhidir (left) and Jules Dawkins (right) were within the top 1.9 per cent of this year’s Loran Scholars Foundation applicants. (Courtesy Roxy Rae)
2 Greater Victoria students named 2023 Loran finalists