LETTER: Residents stand up for diverse neighbourhoods

Thank you for introducing Chris Campbell to your readers. My thoughts would be to ask him, through you, how well he knows, or perhaps it would be better said understands, the Black Press readers in his new home.

Vancouver and its surrounds have become the metro area we see today by the huge influx of foreign money and a takeover of the people. We still say no thanks, while continuing to welcome where it makes sense. This takes time.

So hopefully Chris can come and meet and listen, I like to think we deal with the idea of nimbyism by putting our heads together and we meet and listen, and seek ways that don’t leave money and development with no opposing thoughts. Here the communities and their individual citizens matter.

Even when we have merged and integrated we will never stop standing up for our local areas and their continuing great diversity.

Colin Millard

Saanich