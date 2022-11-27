Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Restrictions unfair to single-family homes

Even though Premier Eby hasn’t addressed the sitting vacant single-family home suites as yet, he has nonetheless created a huge legal and moral dilemma for places like Saanich’s Broadmead, North Saanich’s Dean Park and West Vancouver’s British Properties, just to mention a few. All three of these neighborhoods among others contain condo and single-family-home rental restrictions, on title.

Broadmead has 1,200 single-family homes and a number of condo developments, as do the other restricted areas. Presumably, the condos in these single-family home developments are strata titled. As such, condo owners in Broadmead and the other aforementioned areas now have more rights than individual homeowners when it comes to how they can best utilize their properties.

So the irony at this point is, thousands of suites purposely built still sit empty with no change in legislation announced at this point, many more units than the 3,000 suites provincewide that they hope to get from removing condo restrictions from titles. One could argue that it’s an unfair discrimination against homeowners or an unfair burden placed upon condo owners in these areas. It’s like that line in Planet of the Apes, all apes are equal but some apes are more equal than others.

Doug Coulson

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Put cyclist-specific crossing on the fast track

Just Posted

A plane parked at the BC Aviation Museum. (Courtesy BC Aviation Museum)
BC Aviation Museum seeking donations for a new exhibit

Left: Ann Patterson displays the Comfort Food Cookbook that celebrates 30 years of the Saanich Volunteers Services Society and shares time-tested recipes of clients, family and friends. Right: Louise Taylor with buffet table showcasing several recipes from the cookbook during its launch Nov. 17. (Photos courtesy Saanich Volunteers)
Saanich service celebrates 30 years with comfort food

Belmont Secondary School music students Hongye Lin, Mac Johnston, Jay Lausman and Nihitha Pottumutu are gearing up for this year’s Winter Concert, set for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Belmont students aim to hit the perfect notes at winter concert

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Pop-up banner image