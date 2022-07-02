LETTER: Rising tide of cruise ship garbage

Why is so much garbage being offloaded in Victoria from a cruise ship that came out of Seattle, visited Victoria briefly, visited Alaska for quite a while including shore visits, and returns to Seattle?

Shouldn’t be much food loaded in Victoria northbound, shouldn’t be visiting Victoria southbound as it is just a legality stop only needed in one direction. Perhaps a bit that tourists bring on board during their short visit.

If there really is a problem, why don’t the cruise ships incinerate en route, they have smokestacks, clean technology is available?

(Whereas some cruise ships are based in Vancouver in season so replenish during turnarounds there. Metro Vancouver incinerates much of its garbage, as do several Scandinavian cities – it can be done.)

Keith Sketchley

Saanich