LETTER: Rural living still has a place in Saanich

When you choose to live in rural Saanich, you are choosing to live within the parameters of the local area plan. That document designates planning elements designed to retain and foster the rural atmosphere.

These elements include rural roads with no sidewalks, limited street lighting, maintenance of tree cover, restrictions arising from the Agricultural Land Reserve, five-acre minimum lot size, the sights sound and smells from agricultural operations, and life outside the urban containment boundary.

Rural Saanich should not be allowed to become yet another suburb laden with the amenities appropriate to higher density locations.

Roger Wells

Saanich