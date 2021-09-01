LETTER: Save the planet over saving money

More grumbling about a snap election. It is happening and with a blessed short campaign. Elections Canada has determined we can do this safely. Mail-in ballots make it easy for you to vote and there will be many opportunities to vote in advance polling. The hard part is deciding who to vote for.

Let’s not have this election decided by the people who were angry when they voted and angry when they decided not to vote. Even without proportional representation, every vote is counted and helps decide who will form the next government. Our future will only be secure if we have clean air and water. Think about saving the planet before you get to worry about saving money.

Heather Phillips

Sooke


