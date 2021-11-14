Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Seniors forced to travel for booster shot

I have just received an e-mail from Island Health informing me that I am eligible to get a booster shot for the COVID-19. Imagine my surprise when I went to book it and found there is no place in Sidney and the surrounding area to get this shot.

I have to drive either to Victoria or Langford. Fortunately, I am one of the older seniors (85) who is in good health and can still drive my car. I can’t imagine how the seniors who don’t drive and are able to get around on scooters feel. Now they are going to have to find someone to drive them to this appointment, if they can.

I think that this is an outrageous situation and Island Health didn’t give much thought to the elderly when they decided which locations would be made available for this booster. Why are they making it so difficult for us elderly to get this booster when we are one of the groups of people who are most vulnerable to get this terrible disease?

Cindy Faulkner

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Removal of RBCM exhibits an assault on history

Just Posted

Ruby Broadbent, who attends Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich and won the BC High School Senior Girls Cross Country Provincial Championships, now plans to run in the 2021 Canadian Cross Country Championships to be held Nov. 27 in Ottawa. She is also an accomplished soccer player. (Courtesy of Colleen McNamee)
North Saanich student runs away from competition to win provincial cross-country championship

University of Victoria Vikes player Renee Gonzalez, left, here in action for Canada against the U.S. during HSBC Canada Sevens play in Vancouver in September, made her debut for national 15s side recently. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
UVic women’s rugby stalwart makes positive debut for Canada, eyes World Cup

A rendering of one of the buildings involved in the Capital Region Housing Corporation’s Caledonia redevelopment in Fernwood. (Photo courtesy of Capital Region Housing Corporation)
158-unit affordable housing development moves forward in Victoria

Sunday morning saw a break from the rain expected to fall throughout Sunday and Monday. Environment Canada predicts 50 to 75 mm of rain by noon on Monday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Environment Canada warns of flash flooding and water pooling in warning for Greater Victoria