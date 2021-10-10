LETTER: Shake and shingle production put in spotlight

In the advertisement by Teal Jones in your Sept. 30 issue, the company describes its production of shakes and shingles, failing to mention that these come from old growth cedar.

Shakes and shingles may look nice, but are not necessary and are also a fire hazard unless treated with potentially toxic fire retardants. B.C.’s magnificent old growth red cedars should not be cut down and chopped up into small pieces for uses that are both unjustifiable and dangerous.

Elizabeth and Chris Garrett

Oak Bay

